Actor Prince Eke has applauded Instagram skit makers over the way they work together.

In a post shared on his Instastories, the actor said the way Instagram skit makers support each other is so overwhelming.

Commenting on the collaborations between skit makers and Nollywood players, Eke opined that if the tables were turned, Nollywood celebrities would not give kit makers any opportunity. He ended by saying the hatred and unhealthy competition in Nollywood is heartwrenching.