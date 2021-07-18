Armed robbery suspect shot dead while robbing people along the highway in Ogun

An armed robbery suspect was in the early hours of Friday, July 16, shot dead along the Shagamu/Ijebu ode expressway by operatives of Ogun state police command while robbing people on the highway.



A statement by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the state police command, said the suspect met his Waterloo when the DPO Odogbolu division, SP Awoniyi Adekunle and his men who were on a joint patrol with a team of military men, received a distress call that armed robbers numbering about seven had blocked the road around southwestern University, and are dispossessing people of their belongings.