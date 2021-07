Passengers in a BRT bus in Lagos were filmed complaining as flood water entered the vehicle during their evening commute home.

The rain in Lagos on July 16 caused severe flooding in many areas and submerged cars. It also led to heavy traffic, with many commuters revealing they got home this morning, July 17, after setting out yesterday.

Car owners too were filmed complaining as their cars got flooded while they were driving home through flooded roads.

See some videos below.