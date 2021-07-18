Man goes berserk, stabs RCCG pastor to death in Imo (videos)

A man identified as Obum has allegedly stabbed a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Thompson Thomas Ugochukwu Onyekuru, to death in Imo State.

The tragic incident happened at Umuokoto town in Umudibia Autonomous community in Owerri West Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that Obum, who hailed from Obowo in Imo State, stabbed his wife, Ogechi, with a knife during a bitter argument.

Obum, who is suspected to be mentally unstable, had allegedly locked his wife and her baby in their room where he stabbed her several times.

According to Daily Trust, he accused the wife of trying to kill their only surviving son out of the three children they had since they got married in 2016, claiming she was also responsible for the hardship he was facing.

An eyewitness said the incident started around 4 pm when Obum’s wife, Ogechi, and her one-year-old son were heard screaming for help. The late pastor and other neighbours waded in to…