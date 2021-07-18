Oyedepo’s church allegedly sacks over 40 pastors for generating low incomes in their branches (video/photo)

A man who identified himself as a former pastor of the Living Faith Church International, popularly known as Winners Chapel, has claimed he and other pastors were sacked by the church for not generating enough money in their respective branches.

Peter Godwin said in a video that he was employed as a pastor on the 28th of August, 2020, but on July 1, 2021, he and over 40 other pastors were invited and given sack letters.

He said in the video: “Actually, by the special grace of God, our father in this great assembly, Living Faith Church received a mandate from the Lord to plant 10,000 churches in Nigeria and by the special grace of God, I was privileged to be one of the pastors that were employed on the 28th of August, 2020, that was last year.

“So after that, I started working, engaging myself in the work of the Lord. I tried my possible best to make sure I win souls for Christ but unfortunately, on the 1st of July, I received a call that the state pastor wants to see…