Police investigate two women allegedly caught trying to sell stolen 9-month-old baby for N400k in Imo  

The Imo State Police Command has launched investigation after two women were allegedly caught trying to sell off a nine-month-old boy for N400,000.

The suspects, Mfon and Esther are suspected to have stolen the child in Akwa Ibom and brought him to Imo.

It was gathered that the women were caught at ABC Motor Park along Mbaise Road in Owerri, while bargaining to sell the child.

Police spokesperson in Imo State, Mike Abatam, said the command have inaugurated a committee to unravel the circumstances sorrounding the incident.

“The command wishes to inform the good people of Imo State that, we are already on top of the situation. And the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, has already inaugurated a high powered investigation team directing them to commenced forensic investigation into the viral Post to unravel how the two women came about the little baby, trace and location the real parents of the child, where the baby was stolen and…