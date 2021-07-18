Young Nigerian man allegedly drowns while swimming in sea in Libya

A young Nigerian man identified simply as Olumas has allegedly drowned after he got into difficulty while swimming in the sea in Libya.

Facebook user, Farashola Oluwashindara said the incident happened on Friday, July 16 and warned Nigerians against swimming in the sea.

“We lost him yesterday when swimming. Suddenly he drowned at gigarage sea. Pls let’s stop bathing inside water. This is Libya not Nigeria. This people are wicked. They will not do anything when it happens. Assuming they helped yesterday we might not have lost him. So pls my people let be careful. May his gentle soul rest in peace” she wrote.