Arsenal announce second signing of the summer, Albert Sambi Lokonga from?Anderlecht

Arsenal have completed the transfer of Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht for a fee believed to be worth in the region of £18million.

 

The 21-year-old joins Arsenal on a long-term contract after making 78 appearances for the Belgian club, where he played under former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany.

 

“It’s a big move because I have been playing for Anderlecht for 10 years so it’s going to be my first big move to another country,” Lokonga told Arsenal’s website.

 

“It’s a big step, but I feel confident because we have to be. In the football world, you have to feel confident about yourself, but I’m looking to play in this league and I can’t wait to start.”

 

When asked if he prefers to play as a box-to-box midfielder or in a more attacking role, Lokonga added: “I can play both.

 

“I can play as a six and I can play like a box to box, but people say that I’m better in the six position.”

 

He is expected to travel to Florida with the rest of the squad on…



Source: Linda Ikeji

