Five suspected kidnappers burnt to death by angry youths in Edo (photos)

Five suspected kidnappers were burnt to death by angry youths along the Afuze-Uokha road in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State at the weekend.

It was gathered that the suspected kidnappers, armed with assorted guns, attacked and abducted some travellers who they took into the bush.

However, the local vigilante group got wind of the kidnapping incident, mobilised and waylaid the suspects in the bush.

It was learnt that the locals, who had been angered by the spate of kidnapping in the area, forcefully snatched the suspects from the vigilantes as they were taking them to the police station, and set them ablaze.

“The kidnappers would have been contacting the families of the abducted travellers to ask for ransom if not for the bravery of the vigilantes while locals who were fed up with the criminal activities of these kidnappers set them on fire and left to die,” a source told Tribune.

Confirming the incident,spokesperson of the Edo State…