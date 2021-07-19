I warned about this ‘evil’ government in 2015

Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has recalled how he warned about the current administration in 2015.

In a sermon at the church’s headquarters, Canaanland, Ota in Ogun State on Sunday July 18, Oyedepo said what he saw in 2015 was “wickedness of the wicked being forced on the land.”

The cleric also recounted how many were upset with him for “talking against this evil government”.

He said;