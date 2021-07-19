‘Law & Order’ actor, Isaiah Stokes indicted for murder of a man in ‘brazen afternoon shooting’

Hollywood actor, Isaiah Stokes, has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge, the Queens County, New York, District Attorney’s Office has revealed.

Stokes, 41, an actor who appeared in ”Power’ and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” is accused of firing a gun into a parked car in Jamaica, Queens, on February 7, hitting Tyrone Jones, according to the district attorney’s office news release.

Tyrone Jones, 37, died from his injuries, the news release adds.

According to the district attorney’s office, surveillance footage of the incident allegedly shows Stokes “exiting a vehicle parked near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street and then approaching the driver’s side window of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee” before firing into the car.

If convicted, Stokes faces up to 25 years to life in prison, according to the DA’s office.

“Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in…