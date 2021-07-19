Military officer and his son who were killed by suspected kidnappers, laid to rest in Plateau state

The remains of a retired military officer, Major Amos Asabar Arandong,56, and his son killed by suspected kidnappers, were buried in Farah Mbar/Mangar community, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday, July 17.

It was gathered that Major Arandong, who retired in January 2021, and his 27-year-old son, Aaron Mahan Amos Arandong, were shot dead by suspected kidnappers who attacked their house located around Farin Gada community in Jos in the early hours of Tuesday, July 13.

The gunmen also abducted the late officer’s wife and another one of his sons. Mrs Arandong escaped from the bush while her kidnapped son later regained his freedom after a ransom was paid to the abductors.

Speaking during the funeral, the Chairman of Bokkos LGA, Chief Yusuf Machen, lamented the tragedy.

“I have been in tears since the incident happened. Recently, Bokkos LGA has been facing a similar calamity. It is either you hear of a case of kidnapping or unknown…