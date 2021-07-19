Photo of one of the 13 police officers killed by bandits in Zamfara

One of the police officers killed by bandits in Kurar Mota community, Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, has been identified as Innas.

LIB reported that 13 policemen and three others were killed in the attack carried out on Sunday July 18.

Facebook user, Moses Ebute took to the social media platform on Monday, July 19, to share a photo of the slain officer.

“Zamfara state Bandits but why you guys just d waste innocent soul in this country. Innas, it is too early to leave us. We love you and we miss you, Rip brother.” he wrote.