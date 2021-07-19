Pregnant Dani Leigh strips down completely to show off her baby bump (Photos)

DaniLeigh has a baby on the way.

 

The American singer, 26, announced her pregnancy over the weekend with luxurious waterfall photos following a shoot in the Dominican Republic.

 

She wrote in her caption: “As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus .”

 

On Monday, the Lil Bebe” singer took to Instagram to share an x-rated photo of herself posing completely naked with her baby bump on display.

 

While she’s been previously linked to rapper DaBaby, DaniLeigh has not publicly shared the identity of the child’s father. 

 

