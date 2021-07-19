Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi appointed as substantive registrar of NECO

Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi has been appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the substantive Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO).

News of his appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

The appointment which is for an initial tenure of five years takes effect from July 12. Wushishi who was born on April 5, 1965 and hail from the Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State, was a Professor of Science Education (Chemistry) at the Federal University of Technology, Minna before his recent appointment.