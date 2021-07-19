”We are taking measures to address our security challenges”- President Buhari assures Nigerians in his 2021 Eid message

President Buhari has extended his heartfelt felicitation to Nigerians on the occasion of Eid El-Adha that is being celebrated across the world.

In his message marking the auspicious Muslim occasion, the President restated the determination of his administration to create a just, harmonious and prosperous country in which the safety of life and property is assured.

According to a statement released by his media aide, Garba Shehu, President Buhari while reflecting on current challenges facing the country, stated that “COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the economies of all countries, including Nigeria, in addition to the fact that floods have caused large scale destruction to agricultural farmlands, thereby impacting negatively on our efforts to boost local production in line with our policy to drastically reduce food importation.”

This, he explains, has led to food inflation which the government is working hard to address.

According to President…