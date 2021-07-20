Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra arrested for producing, broadcasting porn online

Police in Mumbai, India, have arrested Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra for allegedly producing and broadcasting pornographic films online, six years after the businessman was banned from cricket-related activities over match-fixing charges.

Mumbai Police announced Kundra’s arrest late Monday, calling the 45-year-old “the key conspirator” in a case involving the creation and publication of adult films via internet apps.

“We have sufficient evidence regarding this,” police said in a press release, adding that investigations were ongoing.

The arrest is the latest scandal to hit Kundra, who has two children with Shetty, the 2007 winner of British reality show “Celebrity Big Brother”.

In 2015, Kundra was banned for life from all cricket-related activities, following an investigation into match-fixing while he and Shetty we’re co-owners of the Rajasthan Royals, a franchise in the Indian Premier League.

India has stringent laws against publishing…