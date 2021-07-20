Gunmen abduct doctor after breaking into Kogi hospital

A medical doctor identified as Solomon Nidiamaka, has been abducted by gunmen who broke into the General Hospital at Ugwolawo in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State on Monday July 19.

Kogi State Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association, ( NMA), Dr Omakoji Simeon Oyiguh and the association secretary, Dr Famotele Talorunju confirmed the incident and further revealed that Nidiamaka was whisked to an unknown destination by the invaders.

The statement read;