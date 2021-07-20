Gunmen kill Ijaw activist in Bayelsa

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have killed the Chairman of the Movement for the Survival of the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality (MOSIEND) in Koluama Clan, Bayelsa state.

The deceased MOSIEND leader simply identified as Comrade Big J also known as Don Cici, was shot at close range about 7 am on Sunday, July 18, at Osuale market on his way to pick up money from a local money transfer which is said to be delivered by local boat.

Comrade Big J, according to some Ijaw youths who spoke with Tribune Online, was a dedicated Ijaw youth advocate and also a strong member of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), until he left the council following a fall-out after the last National Executive Election of IYC.

A source in the Koluama community said that Comrade Big J is a known advocate of peace and welfare for Ijaw youths, but that those who are suspected to have killed were cultists who felt he crossed into their territory.

The Chairman of the Southern Ijaw Forum of MOSIEND, Comrade Mathew…