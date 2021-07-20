President Muhammadu Buhari has stated it is more beneficial for Nigeria to remain united, notwithstanding the differences among her nationalities.

He made this known in Daura, Katsina State when corps members deployed to the town paid him a Sallah visit on Tuesday, July 20.

While giving the advice of unity, the President also threw his weight behind the National Youths Service Corps scheme, insisting the scheme had helped in promoting unity in Nigeria.

Buhari said; “Not only the cultural differences but also physical differences and this is what makes Nigeria. That is why I feel strongly about NYSC and I will always wish you the best of luck. And I thank you for your service to the country.

“It’s better Nigeria remains united”

“I assure you that, there is much better of a Nigeria and rather than a fallout.”

After his remarks, the President then reportedly donated two bulls, twenty bags of rice, and one million naira to the corps members.