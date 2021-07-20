Leave Naira abusers at Cubana’s mum’s funeral and expose terrorism financiers

Civic advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has asked the CBN to leave persons accused of abusing the Naira at the funeral of socialite Obi Cubana’s mum alone and expose people financing terrorism across the nation.
In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA said the spraying of naira at Obi Cubana’s event should not constitute a major talking point adding that there have been countless high societal functions where the naira was also abused.
“The fact that friends and well-wishers who attended the event decided to show appreciation to Mr Obi Cubana, we in the Human Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria, think it should not become the talking point.
The Central Bank of Nigeria under the current dispensation should rather be tasked by the media to confront the much more disturbing issue of how terrorism is funded and how armed kidnappers made up of Fulani militia in the North carry out their…
Source: Linda Ikeji