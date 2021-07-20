Ndume begs court to discharge him as Maina’s surety

Ali Ndume, Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District in the upper chamber of the National Assembly on Monday July 19, asked to be discharged as a surety for former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina in his ongoing trial.

Ndume in his application, said he could no longer stand as surety for Maina after he jumped bail and fled the country, amid his trial for N2bn money laundering charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission before a court.

Maina was released on bail from the correctional service centre on July 27, 2020, nine months after he was arraigned. His release on bail was made possible following Ndume’s resolve to stand as his surety after the lawmaker used his Abuja property’s title documents worth N500 million as bail bond in compliance with some of the bail conditions.

Ndume’s Lawyer, Marcel Oru urged Justice Okon Abang to grant his client’s application following the…