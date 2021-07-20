Poland send six swimmers home after selecting too many by mistake for Tokyo Olympics

Six Polish swimmers have been sent back home from the Tokyo Olympic Games following a shocking administrative error.

The Polish Swimming Federation was forced to cut its contingent of 23 to 17 after admitting they sent too many athletes to Japan following a misunderstanding of FINA qualifying standards.

“I express great regret, sadness, and bitterness about the situation related to the qualification of our players for the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Pawe? S?omi?ski, the President of the Polish Swimming Federation said.

“Such a situation should not take place, and the reaction of the players, their emotions, the attack on the Polish Swimming Federation (PZP) is understandable to me and justified.”

The impacted swimmers, Alicja Tchórz, Bartosz Piszczorowicz, Aleksandra Pola?ska, Mateusz Chowaniec, Dominika Kossakowska and Jan Ho?ub returned to Poland on Sunday and are now threatening legal action.

One of the…