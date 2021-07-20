Republican lawmaker, Marjorie Taylor suspended by Twitter over ‘misleading’ COVID-19 posts

Republican lawmaker, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended by Twitter for posting “misleading” information about Coronavirus.

Greene was suspended for 12 hours after she posted messages that violated Twitter’s policy against sharing misleading information about the Coronavirus.

In two tweets on Monday July 19, she argued that vaccines should not be required, and that COVID-19 was not dangerous for people aged under 65 who are not obese. Both posts are still on display, but have been tagged by Twitter as “misleading”.

A Twitter spokesperson said;

“We took enforcement action on the account @mtgreenee for violations of the Twitter Rules, specifically the Covid-19 misleading information policy.”

The congresswoman has been an outspoken opponent of vaccines and masks as tools to curb the pandemic.

Greene’s tweet comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise across the U.S. as the more infectious Delta variant of the virus takes…