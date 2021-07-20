Suspected herdsmen kill two aide workers, volunteer, 7 others in Benue

Suspected herdsmen have killed at least 10 people including two aide workers, a volunteer and BSU student in some villages in Guma Local Government Area in Benue State on Sunday July 18.

The aide workers and volunteer for 360HSCD, a non governmental organizations, were working on HIV/AID testing and counseling in the state.

They were said to had been on routine weekend supervision at Tomanyi village in Guma Local Government Area when they were kidnapped and killed by the assailants.

Local sources who called the phone numbers of the aide workers upon learning of their abduction said the herdsmen answered, confirmed the killings and insisted that such will continue until Governor Samuel Ortom responds to their demand to repeal the prohibition of open grazing in Benue state.

Confirming the attack, Chairman of Guma LGA, Caleb Aba, told newsmen in Makurdi on Monday by telephone that four of the victims were killed in Mbabai council ward and another three people in…