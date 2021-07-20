Tyson Fury’s dad tells Deontay Wilder his trilogy bout with his son may ‘cost him his career and his life’

Tyson Fury’s father, John, has sent a strong warning to his son’s next opponent, Deontay Wilder ahead of their trilogy.

The two fighters were sent to fight for the third time this July but pushed it back to October after Fury tested positive for Covid-19.

During the explosive build-up, John offered the warning to Wilder during an interview with Boxing Social, saying that Fury will devastate him and potentially leave him ‘an invalid’.

Asked for his feelings on Wilder underestimating his son, John said: ‘Like Tyson got cherry-picked with Deontay Wilder twice.

‘Because if they never saw Tyson’s eye hanging off against Otto Wallin, a terrible performance, they wouldn’t have wanted the second fight.

He can look terrible in a training camp, but when he gets in that ring, he’s a different man, different animal,’ he added. ‘And they got it wrong twice.

‘And they’ll get it wrong the third time. But the third time will cost him his career and his life, probably.

‘If he’s…