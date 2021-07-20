Ubi Franklin drags luxury shopper London Gbajumo for allegedly trolling his child, vows to get her arrested

Ubi Franklin took to his Instagram page this afternoon to blast luxury shopper, London Gbajumo, for allegedly trolling his child.

Ubi shared a photo of luxury shopper, London Gbajumo, after she allegedly trolled his son, Jayden, over the Louis Vuitton outfit he wore at his 5th birthday party which took place on Sunday, July 18.



London Gbajumo had taken to her Snapchat to state that luxury brand, LV doesn’t make items for kids.

Ubi saw her post and took to his IG page to blast her. He accused her of trolling his child and stated that she should never in her life troll him again.

He also shared a video where he stated that he would get her arrested whenever she comes to Nigeria. Watch the video below