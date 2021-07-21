Happy Sallah from Speedaf Express

Speedaf Logistic launches the Sallah Campaign in celebration of the Eid Al Adha. The campaign is set to kick-off on the 20th of July and run through the 27th of July. It features gift items and free delivery coupons, which can be used by Customers to get a discount, on their delivery charges. This offer is open to everyone and you can jump on it by visiting the Company’s official social media platforms.

Launching this campaign is in line with the Sallah season of sacrifice and the Company’s need to create more awareness across Nigeria in regards to the services they offer and disseminating key information on the locations covered.

Speedaf continues to make efforts in bridging the gap between Merchants and Customers by opening more service centers, giving out discounted delivery rates and ensuring customers are treated with utmost priority.

