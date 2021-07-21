If your wife is no longer beautiful, it’s your fault

Reno Omokri has informed the male folk that it is their fault their wives are no longer looking beautiful. Likening wives to gardens that must be tended to by the gardener – the husband, Reno wrote;

”Dear men,

If a garden is not looking beautiful, it is not the fault of the garden. It is the fault of the gardener. As a husband, your wife is your garden. If you complain that she is no longer looking beautiful, then you are at fault. Remember, Eve took the apple, but God blamed Adam. Do whatever you have to do to make your wife beautiful in your eyes. Garden flowers dress beautifully, so dress her beautifully. Flowers smell nice, so get her perfumes. Flowers that are manured grow better, so manure her with love and MONEY and your HONEY will blossom like a flower. I said WIFE. I did not say GIRLFRIEND!”