Landlord killed as 2-storey building collapses in Lagos

A two-storey building under construction at 77, Tapa Road, Oke-Ojo, Isawo in Ikorodu, Lagos State, collapsed and killed the owner identified as Pastor Daniel Obasi.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 2.30p.m on Tuesday, July 20, while people were celebrating Eid-el-Kabir.

According to a neighbour, construction work were suspended on Tuesday due to the Eid El Kabir celebration, adding that workers were at work late Monday evening.

Confirming the incident, Lagos State Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye said the landlord was the only victim of the collapsed building.

Farinloye said that Obasi was earlier reported trapped, but the body was later recovered from the rubble by emergency responders and handed over to Isawo Division Police

He said Isawo police officers had taken the body to the morgue of the General Hospital, Ikorodu, adding that the collapsed building was an attachment to the main…