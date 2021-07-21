Nigerian Army welcomes 28 Boko Haram, ISWAP Fighters after they surrender in Borno

The Nigerian Army has said that 28 members of Boko Haram and the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) as well as their families surrendered to troops of 151 Task Force Battalion under 21 Special Brigade in Borno State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, July 21.

He said the terrorists, who were fleeing aerial and artillery bombardments, surrendered to troops and that the terrorists and their families were taken in at the outskirts of Aza and Bula Daloye villages in the Bama Local Government Area of Borno state by troops of the battalion.

“The arrested suspects comprised of 11 adult male terrorists, five adult females and 12 children. The troops also recovered 27 rounds of 7.62 mm (special) ammunition, three AK 47 rifle magazines and a black fragmental Jacket from the suspects,” the statement said.

The army added that the suspected terrorists were undergoing preliminary investigations.

“In a…