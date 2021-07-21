Nigerian midfielder, Frank Onyeka joins Premier league side Brentford on five-year deal

Nigerian midfielder, Frank Onyeka has joined Premier League newcomers Brentford as their first signing of the summer.

The 23-year-old joins from FC Midtjylland for an undisclosed fee. He has already passed a medical and received a work permit after inking a five-year contract in west London.

Bees boss Thomas Frank told the club website: ‘I am looking forward to getting Frank in the building. We think he is a strong addition to the squad, and we are looking forward to working with him. He is a very dynamic player.

‘Frank plays as an eight in our system, he is very good at getting from box to box and will be valuable to us when we don’t have the ball.

‘He has come from the Danish league and was one of the best midfield players in that league, we think he has the potential to develop further. All the coaches here are looking forward to working with Frank and pushing him to a higher level.’

Onyeka, who arrived in London on Monday, will now undergo a period of…