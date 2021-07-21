No matter how anyone feels about Buhari or Nigeria, I think it is despicable for the man to attack our players

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to video of a Nigerian man confronting Super Falcons players in Vienna, Austria.

LIB reported that the man who boarded a public bus with the players, accused them of representing a “terrorist country which kills and kidnaps its citizens”. He stated that members of the women national football team should be ashamed of themselves, as such can’t be done in any European country.

FFK who reacted to this via Instagram, asked why the players were on a public bus in a foreign country. He also asked why they don’t have bodyguards and some security given the fact that they are women in a foreign land and that they are representing our nation.

He added that no matter how anyone feels about Buhari or Nigeria, it is despicable to attack the players in such vicious verbal assault and to insult our country. According to the former Minister, if the man was a foreigner and not a Nigerian, he would have been rightly accused…