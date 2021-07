The Senior Special Assistant to Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on New Media, Atuluku Victor Levi has said that anyone who supports the display of wealth during Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial has no right to complain about Nigeria.

“Shame on anyone who supports what happened in Anambra and still complains about this country…no be for moon those guys make dem cash, na for dis same Naija!” he wrote.