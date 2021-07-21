Unknown woman abandons her child at Catholic Church in Delta

A yet to be identified woman has reportedly dumped her child at a Catholic Church in Delta State.

The girl believed to be around three years old was found at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Akumazi Umuocha in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking with Ika Weekly Newspaper on Monday, July 19, the Priest in charge of the parish, Rev. Fr. Peter Nwakwu expressed shock over the action of the child’s mother, saying that children are gifts from God and must be well taken care of no matter the circumstances.

Speaking further, Rev. Nwakwu said he went for a meeting at Issele-Uku and was informed about the discovery when he returned. He immediately reported the incident to the Police in Umunede.

The cleric said a police officer was assigned to him and they took the child to Asaba, where she was handed over to an orphanage home.