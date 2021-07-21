“You need therapy” Zlatan tells Bolanle’s husband Lincon and he responds, calling the singer a fool

Zlatan has weighed in on the marriage crises between his friend Bolanle (Pepper Dem) and her estranged husband Lincon.

Lincon, who married Bolanle less than 6 months ago, sent her packing last night, July 19, and livestreamed it. He has also released multiple videos, insulting Bolanle, the mother of his 2-month-old son.

So far, Bolanle, who featured in Zlatan’s Pepper Dem video, has not said anything.

Zlatan, who is friends with Bolanle and even performed at their wedding in February, left a comment on one of the videos Lincon shared insulting his wife Bolanle.

“You need therapy bro,” Zlatan told Lincon.

And Abiodun Lincon hit back at Zlatan writing: “You fool bro go meet your baby mama in UK.”