Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata are expecting their first child.

The couple, who met when they took part in the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija, announced the good news today, July 21.

Both shared pictures of the baby bump via their respective Instagram accounts.

Khaki and Gedoni got engaged in 2019, months after they met at the BBNaija house. They tied the knot at Ikoyi Marriage Registry on September 24, 2020.