Girl, 4, who found 220,000,000-year-old fossil gets museum display named after her

A four-year-old girl who discovered a footprint of a dinosaur unknown to archaeologists has had a museum display named in her honour.

Little Lily Wilder spotted the 220 million-year-old print fossilised in a rock while on a seaside stroll on the Welsh coast with her family in January this year.

Lily was looking for shells with dad Richard, 47, at Bendricks Bay near Barry, when she saw the footprint.

“Daddy, look at this,” she shouted, drawing her father’s attention.

Archaeologists hailed it as the most impressive dinosaur footprint found in the UK in the last two decades and of international importance.

Experts were left fascinated and equally puzzled over the “absolutely pristine” fossil that belonged to a two-footed dinosaur, whose species they have not yet been able to identify.

They say the 10cm print was made by a “currently unknown herbivorous dinosaur” that stood about 75cm tall and 2.5m long.

Today, July 21, the discovery went on…