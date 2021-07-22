Graduating Niger State varsity student wears “cheated in every exam” T-shirt

A graduating student of the Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA) Niger State has been spotted wearing a shirt which read, “Cheated in every exam” for his signing out.

This is coming days after University of Benin (UNIBEN) set up a panel on July 13 to investigate a graduating student, Peace Ufuoma, for alleged malpractice. The committee was given one week to submit its report to the Microbiology Head of Department

Peace had celebrated the end of her final exams while wearing a shirt with the inscription “aggressive malpractice brought me this far,”