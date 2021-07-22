History has revealed that efforts to increase security through clampdown on freedom have threatened both liberty and security

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has kicked against National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) directive for broadcast stations to stop reporting details of attacks by bandits and insurgents.

Recall that the NBC had in a letter dated July 7 and signed by Francisca Aiyetan, Director of Broadcast Monitoring, directed radio and television stations not to “glamourise the nefarious activities of insurgents, bandits and kidnappers” in their reports.

The group which faulted the directive, noted that journalists have a responsibility to help the country cope with the prevailing threat and consequences of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism in Nigeria, and would continue to be responsible and responsive in their reports.

In a statement released by NGE’s President Mustapha Isah and General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, it was stated that the directive was unhelpful and might be a subtle threat to free press, freedom of expression, access to information, and…