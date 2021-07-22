Igboho’s extradition hearing holds today in Benin republic

The extradition hearing of embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, will hold in a court in Benin republic today July 22 by 10am.

Igboho is currently being held by operatives of Brigade criminelle in Cotonou. He was arrested on Monday night July 19 while attempting to fly to Germany with his wife, Ropo.

Igboho will be in the court to contest plans by the Benin republic to extradite him to Nigeria.

Igboho’s spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki in a live update this morning confirmed this development.