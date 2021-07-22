Lady found dead and another declared missing in Delta (photo)

The decomposing corpse of an unidentified lady has been found around the popular Federal University Junction axis of the East-West Road in Delta state.

The corpse was discovered inside a drainage connected to nearby Agbarho River. According to an eyewitness, the lady appeared to have been killed before she was dumped in the drain.

Another witness claimed she may have been knocked down by a vehicle. The deceased was seen lying face down in the drain.

In a related development, a young lady identified as Stephanie Solomon, pictured above, has been reported missing in Okumagba Avenue area of Warri South council area. Stephanie was reportedly last seen after close of work on Monday July 19 from a plaza close to Total filling station at the Okumagbe Estate Roundabout.

One of her friends simply identified as Godwin told The Nation that she is believed to have boarded a tricycle from her place of work but never made it home. He said she usually closes from her work…