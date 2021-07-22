OctaFX claims the Best ECN Broker award for the second year in a row

World Finance magazine, a leading global financial publication, has proclaimed OctaFX the Best ECN Broker for the second time in as many years.

According to World Finance, while people have spent most of 2021 in lockdown, the increase in digital communications has been promising for the Forex industry. Brokers went out of their way to provide excellent services and keep the attention of their clients, who became more active online. The publication decided to recognise these efforts, and OctaFX was not left unnoticed.

The company managed to sustain the title of the Best ECN Broker for the second year in a row. OctaFX considers its clients’ feedback and follows financial news closely to stay at the top of the industry. For instance, the reliable Forex Broker recently published an article on the future of cryptocurrency for World Finance.

OctaFX is one of the key Forex providers leading the pack and pushing through superior services, best-in-class digital tools and a…