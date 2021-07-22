Ogun PDP boycotts Saturday LG poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has withdrawn from the July 24 council polls in Ogun State.

Chairman of the party in Ogun, Hon Sikirulai Ogundele made the announcement on Thursday July 22, barely 24 hours to the election.

Ogundele who had earlier dragged Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) to court for dealing with a faction loyal to the late Buruji Kashamu of the PDP in the State, urged aspirants and members of the party to remain calm as the withdrawal was sequel to Ogun State High Court’s judgement on a case between him and OGSIEC.

The statement read;