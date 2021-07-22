Two internet fraudsters jailed for two years (photos)

The Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of two internet fraudsters – Noah Omoregbe (a.k.a Frank Mark) and Destiny Efewengbe (a.k.a William Scot ) before Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of the Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State.

The defendants were arraigned on one count charge each of personation and intent to defraud contrary to section 484 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 48 Laws of defunct Bendel State of Nigeria (as applicable in Edo State) 1976 and punishable under the same Law.

The charge against Omoregbe reads: “that you Noah Omoregbe (a.k.a Frank Mark) on or about the 21st day of June 2021 at Yoruba Street, Benin City, within the jurisdiction of this Hounourable Court, did with intent to defraud, falsely represented yourself as one Frank Mark, an American Soldier, and sent scam messages to one Liud Mila via your iPhone X with IMEI No: 354862090120911 with intent to obtain money from her and thereby…