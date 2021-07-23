31-year-old woman connives with husband to fake her own kidnap in Niger State, collects N1m ransom from her father

The Niger State Police Command has arrested a 31-year-old woman, Sadiya Ibrahim Umar alongside her husband, Mohammed Mohammed, for alleged conspiracy and self-kidnapping.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement in Minna on Friday, said that the couple who are residents of Chanchaga Local Government Area of the state were arrested on July 22, in Limawa area of Minna metropolis.

According to the PPRO, Sadiya was reported to have been ”kidnapped” on July 15, on Old Airport Road in Minna after closing from work.

“On 15/07/2021 at about 1200hrs, the said Sadiya was reported to have been kidnapped by unknown person(s) having boarded a tricycle at Challenge junction, Maitumbi in Bosso Local Government Area of the State going to Old Airport road Minna after closing from work at Umar Bin Khattab International School Maitumbi,” he stated.

“On 16/07/2021, the father of the said Sadiya Ibrahim Umar was contacted by an unknown caller…