Bolanle (Pepper Dem) speaks for the first time after her husband sent her packing less than 6 months after their wedding

Bolanle has reacted for the first time after her husband Lincon sent her out of their matrimonial home and called her names on social media.

 

The mum-of-one took to her Instagram Stories to share a post that reads: “All this lies just to proof to the world that you are good man. My God will fight for me.”

 

Her comment comes after her estranged husband, Abiodun Lincon,  released a statement to address the crisis in their marriage (read here).

 

Bolanle and Lincon got married in February in a ceremony attended by celebrities. Singer Zlatan performed at the wedding. They welcomed a son weeks after. Their son is now two months old.



