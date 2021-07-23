Christian Eriksen will not be allowed to play football in Italy again following his cardiac arrest

The Italian Football Association has confirmed that Christian Eriksen will not be allowed to play for Inter Milan again unless the defibrillator installed after his cardiac arrest while on Denmark duty is removed.

The 29-year-old collapsed during his country’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland on June 12 and required urgent CPR treatment from pitch-side medics. Eriksen was brought back to life on the pitch but the remainder of his football career remains in doubt.

It was confirmed after his cardiac arrest that Eriksen now has an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) inserted in his chest to regulate any further disturbances in his heartbeat.

Eriksen plays club football for Inter Milan in Italy, a country that bans players from competing if they have any significant heart abnormalities.

Francesco Braconaro, a member of the Italian FA’s technical-scientific committee, revealed the Danish footballer must have the defibrillator removed to play in…