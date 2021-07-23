Court sentences 10 pirates to 12 years in jail for hijacking Chinese ship

10 pirates have been handed a twelve year jail senetence each for hijacking a Chinese fishing vessel, FV Hai Lu Feng II, in May 2020.

The convicts said to be residents in Nigeria were identified as Frank Abaka, Jude Ebaragha, Shina Alolo, Joshua Iwiki, David Akinseye, Ahmed Toyin, Shobajo Saheed, Adekole Philip, Matthew Masi, and Bright Agbedeyi.

They pleaded “not guilty” after being arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on the hijacking of the vessel in international waters off the coast of Cote D’Ivoire.

The convicts who were first arraigned by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) on July 13, 2020 were accused of “committing an illegal act of violence against the crew on board FV Hai Lu Feng II belonging to Haina Fishing Company by putting them in fear in order to take control of the vessel while armed with weapons”.

The government which said their action violated Section 3 of the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences…