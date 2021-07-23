DSS warns against public display of wealth

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned Nigerians against the public display of wealth.

The Deputy Director, Security Enforcement of the secrete Service in Kwara Command, Paul Oduh, gave the warning while presenting a paper titled “Security tips for health practitioners in Kwara”, at a symposium organized by the state branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in the state today July 23.

Oduh said the show of affluence in public was one of the factors that usually attract the attention of criminal elements. He explained that uncontrolled exhibition of flamboyant lifestyle and deliberate show of affluence has the potency of attracting kidnappers, bandits and other criminals.

“People must adopt moderate lifestyles, so as not to fall prey to these criminal elements. The country is ravaged by insecurity on daily basis. However, people should not despair, security should be concern of all people and they must be enlightened on it” he said

